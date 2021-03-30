RAMP Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66.39 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 45.2% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $185.84 million and approximately $66.39 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,028,553 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

RAMP Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

