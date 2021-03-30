Rapidz Market Capitalization Achieves $2.48 Million (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 30th. Rapidz has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rapidz has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapidz alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00021814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00048098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,184.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.43 or 0.00633796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00067875 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Rapidz

Rapidz is a token. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,722,661,820 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.