RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA: RAA) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €490.00 ($576.47) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €430.00 ($505.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €485.00 ($570.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €450.00 ($529.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €625.00 ($735.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €710.00 ($835.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €530.00 ($623.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €483.00 ($568.24) price target on by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft was given a new €460.00 ($541.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €669.00 ($787.06) on Tuesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €728.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €717.86.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

