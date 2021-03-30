Raven Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $49,464.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $9.46 million and $49,464.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

