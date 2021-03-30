Ravencoin Classic Hits One Day Volume of $88,263.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 46.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and approximately $88,263.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00057782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $156.93 or 0.00265427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $547.39 or 0.00925862 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00050285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00076891 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00032868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,425,360,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

