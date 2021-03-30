Ravencoin (RVN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $171.17 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Ravencoin has a total market cap of $1.64 billion and approximately $171.17 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00047374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,695.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,449,945,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

