Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.75 Price Target

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) received a C$2.75 price objective from Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 374.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.70 to C$3.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CXB stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.94. Calibre Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.58.

In other news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 33,340 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.16, for a total transaction of C$72,014.40.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

