Raymond James Boosts The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $135.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALL. Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.21.

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $83.75 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Analysts predict that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

