Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 830.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 95,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,844 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.54.

NYSE:ETR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $82.81 and a one year high of $113.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.