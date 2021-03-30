Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 240.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,297 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF stock opened at $70.93 on Tuesday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a twelve month low of $36.66 and a twelve month high of $80.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.02.

