Raymond James Raises Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $40.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEBO. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $639.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.39. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

