Raymond James Reiterates C$25.00 Price Target for Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cormark boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of TSE NEO traded down C$0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,848. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.55 and a 52 week high of C$21.61.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

