Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 479,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

RYN opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. Rayonier has a 12-month low of $20.23 and a 12-month high of $35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $196.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James downgraded Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Rayonier news, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $171,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Rayonier by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 459,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,511,000 after buying an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

