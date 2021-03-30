Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Rayonier worth $53,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYN. Raymond James cut Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

RYN opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.35 and a beta of 0.98. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Rayonier’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 234.78%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

