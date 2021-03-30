Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 196,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 0.9% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 37,342 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Trustco Bank Corp N Y raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,515,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 77,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,917. The firm has a market cap of $118.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

