RChain (REV) Market Capitalization Reaches $105.53 Million

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $105.53 million and approximately $664,025.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00021934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,770.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.46 or 0.00644800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00068245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000893 BTC.

RChain Coin Profile

RChain (CRYPTO:REV) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

