RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Short Interest Update

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,600 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the February 28th total of 101,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCMT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 162,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,529. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. RCM Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

