RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RE/MAX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.69 million, a P/E ratio of 55.68 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.67%.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

