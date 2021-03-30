Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,331 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of Ready Capital worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,297,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.21.

Shares of Ready Capital stock opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $726.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.46.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.