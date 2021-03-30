Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Galecto (GLTO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) recently:

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Galecto had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Galecto was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Galecto stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97. Galecto, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $17.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $51,178,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $15,856,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Galecto in the fourth quarter worth $2,594,000.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

