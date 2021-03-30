Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/29/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although, shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers have outperformed the industry in the past three months, the company recently reported weak fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Moreover, the top and the bottom line declined on a year-over-year basis. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Although the company has reopened majority of its restaurants, it is likely to witness dismal traffic due to the social-distancing protocols. Moreover, increase in labor and other restaurant operating expenses is a concern. However, efforts to improve sales and regain market share via focus on increasing service speed and effective marketing strategy are likely to aid the company going forward. Also, increased focus on cost-saving initiatives bode well.”

3/5/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2021 – Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RRGB opened at $38.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 64.97% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $201.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 393.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

