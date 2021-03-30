Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cable One (CABO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) in the last few weeks:
- 3/22/2021 – Cable One is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “
- 3/15/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,025.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/15/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “
- 3/8/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/1/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “
Shares of CABO opened at $1,803.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,482.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,907.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,955.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
