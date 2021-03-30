Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cable One (CABO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cable One (NYSE: CABO) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2021 – Cable One is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

3/15/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $2,025.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

3/8/2021 – Cable One was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2,100.00 price target on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cable One was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Shares of CABO opened at $1,803.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.27. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,482.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,907.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,955.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 240.9% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 14.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,733,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1,452.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,467,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 15.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

