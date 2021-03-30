Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GameStop (GME)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GameStop (NYSE: GME):

3/26/2021 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. As a meme stock, the company’s shares got a boost recently. Prior to this, shares were on a high after the company announced the formation of a strategic committee for accelerating transformation. GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February. However, store closures have been a drag. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to decline in store base and reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

3/25/2021 – GameStop was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $126.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company’s shares got a boost in the recent past after it announced the formation of a new strategic committee for accelerating transformation. Markedly, GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February 2021. However, store closures have been a drag for the company. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to a 12% decline in store base and a 27% reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

3/24/2021 – GameStop was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

3/24/2021 – GameStop had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $33.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $181.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.66 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 33.58% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after buying an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

