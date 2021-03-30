Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Fuchs Petrolub (FPE)

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA: FPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/25/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €37.00 ($43.53) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €40.00 ($47.06) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €47.00 ($55.29) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Fuchs Petrolub was given a new €54.00 ($63.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FPE opened at €34.10 ($40.12) on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €35.62.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

