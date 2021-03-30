Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

OGI traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,219. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

