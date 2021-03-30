Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for OrganiGram (OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE: OGI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.90 to C$4.20. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.25 to C$5.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/12/2021 – OrganiGram had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.40 to C$3.85. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
OGI traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,446,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,219. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -4.67.
OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
