RED (RED) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. RED has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $44,120.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RED has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000701 BTC.

RED Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

