Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 19,827 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,443,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $395.12. The stock had a trading volume of 201,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,313,699. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.05. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.62 and a twelve month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

