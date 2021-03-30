Red Wave Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 47,521 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Red Wave Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 47,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,251,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165.4% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.53. 31,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,704. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $215.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $104.82 and a 12 month high of $223.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.