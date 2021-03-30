Red Wave Investments LLC Buys Shares of 130,147 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,332,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after acquiring an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.84. 157,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $121.77 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $204.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.