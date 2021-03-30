Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $2.72 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.2% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. 1,340,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,731,308. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

