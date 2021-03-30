Red Wave Investments LLC Invests $8.67 Million in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.9% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Dohj LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. First United Bank Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.52. The company had a trading volume of 30,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,069. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $123.11 and a 12-month high of $226.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.