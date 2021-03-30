Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New $10.76 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,761,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.8% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,115,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,387,898. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.55. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $180.86 and a 1 year high of $338.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

