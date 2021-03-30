Redd Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,191.51 or 1.00054912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00033753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00107343 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001382 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

