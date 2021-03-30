ReddCoin Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $187.20 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.14 or 1.00139533 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00033436 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.35 or 0.00305220 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.49 or 0.00368075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.32 or 0.00689356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 36.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.58 or 0.00110996 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003228 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

