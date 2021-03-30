RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $14,149.00

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 6,762.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $367.02 or 0.00619236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00026570 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.