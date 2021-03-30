Reef (REEF) Reaches Market Cap of $467.28 Million

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Reef coin can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Reef has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Reef has a total market capitalization of $467.28 million and $88.73 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00046857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,011.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.01 or 0.00641016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00067983 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 35.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00027030 BTC.

About Reef

Reef is a coin. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

