Refereum One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.24 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Refereum has a total market cap of $153.88 million and approximately $51.24 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Refereum has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00022044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,438.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00633056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00068053 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

Refereum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

