reflect.finance Achieves Market Cap of $9.28 Million (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 30th. One reflect.finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, reflect.finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $9.28 million and approximately $167,597.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00058765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.71 or 0.00266493 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $551.91 or 0.00932598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00049676 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00077638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00032208 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

reflect.finance Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,464,652 tokens. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com . The official website for reflect.finance is reflect.finance

reflect.finance Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as reflect.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire reflect.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase reflect.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

