RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 70,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.82.

Get RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. It is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation to treat cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.