RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 70,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,059. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.82.
RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
