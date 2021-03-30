Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Stephens from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock’s previous close.
RF has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.53.
Shares of RF opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $22.61.
In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
