Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 9.3% After Analyst Upgrade

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) shares rose 9.3% during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $66.00. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Relay Therapeutics traded as high as $35.71 and last traded at $35.55. Approximately 27,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 795,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,965,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $80,577,054.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $275,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,470,294 shares of company stock worth $140,852,304.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RLAY. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,188,472,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,316,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after buying an additional 1,091,529 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $91,116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,290,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.10.

About Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

