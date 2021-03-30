Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 82.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 11,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

RS stock opened at $150.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $158.63.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 26.60%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

