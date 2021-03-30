Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 180.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 43,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 712,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,284,000 after purchasing an additional 498,024 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $902,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,994,751.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.67.

RS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.63. 5,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,833. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.18. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $158.63. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.