Reliant Wealth Planning Acquires 1,376 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Reliant Wealth Planning boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 8.6% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $122.16. 1,001,577 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $112.62.

