Remme Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.84 Million (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $5.84 million and $255,475.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Remme has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Remme token can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,959.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

About Remme

Remme is a dPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . Remme’s official website is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

Remme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Remme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

