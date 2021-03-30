Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 106,300 Shares of SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of SMTC worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMTX. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SMTC by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SMTC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SMTC by 550.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SMTC by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMTX opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SMTC Co. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $101.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. SMTC had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 24.48%. Equities analysts forecast that SMTC Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

