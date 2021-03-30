Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 65,005 Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 65,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of Avis Budget Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Choi acquired 23,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,088,961.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $518,667.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,524.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $72.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

