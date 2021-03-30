Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 181.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Vivint Smart Home worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 27,540 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $332.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.