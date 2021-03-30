Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.81% of ProPhase Labs worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

PRPH stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.55.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.