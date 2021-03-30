Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 150.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.70% of Lifetime Brands worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 227.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 420,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 292,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the third quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $317.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.52 million. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.78%.

Lifetime Brands Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

